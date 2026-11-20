Ronny Hallin has passed away at the age of 88!
The American television producer and actress breathed her last on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at her home.
On Friday, November 20th, the grieving daughter of Ronny confirmed her death in a statement shared with the entertainment publication Deadline.
Sharing her cause of death, the daughter of the deceased actress said that she peacefully died in her home.
Who was Ronny Hallin?
For the unversed, Ronny Hallin rose to the fame as he was the middle sibling in a prominent entertainment family, positioned between her older brother, director and television creator Garry Marshall, and her younger sister, actress and filmmaker Penny Marshall.
Both of her infamous siblings passed away before her: the American screenwriter and director died at the age of 81 in 2016, and her sister, Penny, left this world at the age of 75 in 2018.
She began her career in television in 1974, with an appearance on ABC's adaptation of The Odd Couple, developed by Garry Marshall.
She subsequently made several guest appearances across the family's television catalogue, including a 1982 role as Maxine on Laverne & Shirley, the hit comedy series led by her sister Penny.
Ronny Hallin as producer
Beginning in 1977, Hallin moved into casting and television production.
Her production credits spanned some of the most widely watched comedies of the era, including Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley, Blansky's Beauties, Mork & Mindy, and Joanie Loves Chachi.
Hallin expanded her production portfolio through the 1980s and 1990s, serving as a producer on major prime-time sitcom staples such as Family Matters, Perfect Strangers, and Step by Step.
Despite revealing details about her death, Ronny Hallin's family has yet to announce her funeral, as she is survived by her three daughters: Penny, Judy, and Wendy, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Larry Hallin.