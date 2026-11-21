Robert Pattinson has made his first appearance since being cast as James Bond and the slew of internet memes that followed.
The Twilight alum attended a special screening of The Odyssey in London on Friday, November 20, alongside his co-stars Tom Holland, Himesh Patel and Samantha Morton.
Robert Pattinson's all smiles after securing James Bond role
During the Q&A session, the moderator offered their congratulations to a very shy-looking Pattinson for bagging the James Bond role. The Die My Love actor was all smiles as he humbly offered a quiet "thank you", with the audience breaking into applause.
Pattinson was announced as the next 007 on Monday, November 16, in a 26-second teaser shared on Amazon MGM's James Bond social media account.
Following the exciting news, Pattinson shared his own statement in a press release from the studio, noting, "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime."
"I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me," he continued.
"To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn't be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."
About the new 'James Bond'
The upcoming James Bond movie will be directed by Dune director Denis Villeneuve and written by Steven Knight.
It marks the latest in the long-running franchise of spy movies, which has previously starred Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, Daniel Craig and more.
Robert Pattinson's on-screed dad reacts to new casting
On November 18, Brosnan, who played the iconic character in four movies from 1995 to 2002, turned to his Instagram account to congratulate the new Bond.
"Dear Robert, Welcome to the world of Bond. You are going to be magnificent," the actor who previously played Pattinson's on-screen father in the 2010 film Remember Me.
"It has been a joy to watch you create a remarkable body of work and to go from strength to strength. Enjoy the ride," Brosnan wrote.
Pattinson had quite a hectic 2026 with four feature films, including The Drama, The Odyssey, Primetime, and the upcoming film Dune: Part Three.
Notably, fans will catch Pattinson in Dune: Part Three on December 18.