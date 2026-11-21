Henry Cavill may have been geared up for his massive return as Superman after Robert Pattinson signed up as the new James Bond.
The Witcher actor has once again sparked interest in his return to the Superman franchise after Black Adam has brought renewed attention to the actor’s brief return.
On Friday, November 20th, the cinematographer, Steven Hall, shared footage that revisits a comeback that initially raised expectations for the future of DC's superhero franchise.
The 2022 film featured Superman arriving in Kahndaq to confront Dwayne Johnson's Teth-Adam, setting up a potential confrontation between two powerful characters.
"Before the decision was made re: the new James Bond, there was a lot of talk about Henry Cavill getting the job; he's definitely got the looks, and he's genuinely a really nice chap," Steve wrote on his Instagram account.
He added, "Anyway, I've only ever worked with him once; in fact, I've only ever done 1 shot with him, but it was something of an iconic shot (it's from the coda scene in Black Adam). Would he have made a good Bond? We'll never know. But he definitely made a good Man of Steel."
Alongside the video clip shows Henry Cavill in Superman costume as camera focusing while beeping his dialogue.
Internet react to Henry Cavill's Superman return rumours
As the footage garnered attention, fans reacted to his possible return as Superman, with one commenting, "Loved this scene. Was very excited for his return. Thanks for sharing this."
"Henry Cavill is Superman," another wrote.
While a third said, "If I'm honest, all my money was on Henry for the role of Bond. He would've been a great 007, in my opinion."
Robert Pattinson's role as James Bond
This update came after Amazon MGM Studios officially announced 40-year-old British actor Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond on Monday, November 16th, 2026.
Denis Villeneuve is directing the film from a script by Steven Knight. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing, with Tanya Lapointe executive producing.
The next James Bond movie is anticipated for release in 2028.