Mexican military forces have captured Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, a top cartel kingpin widely known as “El Chapo Isidro,” following a major operation in the northern state of Sinaloa.
The 44-year-old fugitive was detained alongside two other alleged gang leaders on Friday night in the city of Guasave.
Gunfire and chaos in Sinaloa
The special forces raid sparked an intense gun battle that sent panic through the local community. Videos shared on social media showed terrified spectators fleeing a local baseball stadium as gunfire erupted nearby.
Following the arrest, suspected cartel gunmen retaliated by setting up at least ten roadblocks, burning vehicles, and setting local convenience stores on fire.
Because of the heavy violence, soldiers had to wait until early Saturday morning to fly Meza Flores out to Mexico City on an air force plane.
A decade-long manhunt ends
Meza Flores had evaded law enforcement for more than a decade and was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in February 2025. The United States government had offered a $5 million reward for information leading to his capture.
US prosecutors accuse him of spending twenty years smuggling massive amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine into the country.
Impact on the cartel power struggle
Authorities identified Meza Flores as the leader of the Meza-Flores Transnational Criminal Organization and a prominent figure in the Beltran Leyva cartel.
He had also recently allied with the “Los Mayos” faction of the Sinaloa Cartel amid a violent turf war. Mexican and US officials praised the joint intelligence operation as a major victory for regional security.