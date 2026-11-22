International climate talks in Turkey broke down Sunday after the European Union and other nations rejected a draft agreement that had cut all references to fossil fuels.
Negotiations in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya fell apart two days after the United Nations’ COP31 conference was meant to end, after delegates from 196 countries and the European Union struggled to agree on new pledges for climate action and how to deliver on previous promises.
COP31 President Murat Kurum said Sunday that there would be no new climate agreement draft after a fourth draft was rejected.
“There is nothing to do. We did all that we could,” said Kurum, who is host nation Turkey’s environment minister. “We will not be carrying out work on a new text in an environment where there is no consensus.”
He later added that he had wanted a a “much stronger outcome” from the summit.
Chris Bowen, COP31’s president of negotiations, told reporters that there were “unbridgeable red lines” in the discussions.
“The situation coming into this COP was the most complicated and fraught geopolitical environment in living memory,” the Australian minister said. “Things that were manageable in the past, in previous COPs like the last two where people wanted certain words mentioned but didn’t get them, it became a red line this time,” Bowen added.
The latest draft agreement, released on Sunday, had set out proposed measures for countries to accelerate climate action, but the 12-page document drew immediate criticism over its failure to mention a move away from fossil fuels, a key demand of the E.U. and other nations.
Irish minister Darragh O’Brien, representing the E.U. in Antalya, said the bloc “strongly objects” to the deal, which he called “greenwashing.”
“These decisions go nowhere near the level of ambition needed to tackle climate change,” O’Brien said. “It is unconscionable that we would have a climate pact that makes no mention of fossil fuels.”
Panama also rejected the deal, saying it didn’t go far enough, as did the Marshall Islands, a low-lying Pacific nation that faces an existential threat from sea-level rise.