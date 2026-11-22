Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro has been admitted to the intensive care unit at DF Star hospital in Brasilia. The 71-year-old leader was taken to the hospital after suffering severe abdominal pain caused by a sudden intestinal obstruction.
Current medical condition
According to an official hospital statement, Bolsonaro is conscious, alert, breathing on his own and remains clinically stable. Doctors have fitted him with a gastric tube to provide nutrition and are administering fluids to keep him hydrated.
Medical staff noted there is no clear timeline for his discharge yet. His son, Carlos Bolsonaro, shared on social media that his father’s condition worsened rapidly within just a few hours, warning that the former president might require another surgery – potentially his tenth operation in less than eight years.
Ongoing health and legal struggles
Bolsonaro has dealt with recurring digestive complications ever since he was stabbed in the abdomen during a 2018 campaign rally. This latest health scare comes during a turbulent legal period for the former leader.
Last year, he was sentenced to 27 years in prison for plotting to stay in power after losing the 2022 election. Following several months behind bars, authorities moved him to house arrest in March due to his fragile health.
Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has granted special permission for Bolsonaro’s children to visit him in the hospital, though mobile phones and cameras remain strictly banned inside the room.