South Korea’s education minister resigned on Sunday after an AI-assisted cheating scandal that erupted in the lead-up to the country’s key university entrance exams.
The country has been gripped by fears of AI-assisted exam cheating since last Sunday, when the top scorer in a national tax accountant exam confessed to using a miniature camera and smartphone to achieve a near-perfect score, just four days before the crucial university entrance exam known as the suneung.
The confession sent officials scrambling to roll out a slew of preventive measures for the entrance exams last week, including blocking public wifi in testing areas.
But the education minister, Choi Kyo-jin, struggled to reassure the public, and teachers’ unions criticised the government response as belated.
The annual eight-hour suneung determines which university a candidate can attend and, in turn, their future prospects.
“The exam concluded without any major incidents … However, as the minister in charge, I do not believe I am immune from public criticism that we failed to prepare adequately in advance,” Choi wrote on X.
“Now that the exam is over, I take full responsibility and hereby offer my resignation,” he added.
President Lee Jae Myung accepted his resignation, the presidential office said.