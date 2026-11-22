Delta Air Lines flights are facing delays nationwide after problems with systems that calculate takeoff weights and ensure safe aircraft settings, according to a Federal Aviation Administration advisory.
Delta teams are working to restore automation for departing flight weight and balance calculations, a company spokesperson told CNN affiliate WSB-TV in a statement.
The company said it is using “manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed” while continuing to work on the automation issue.
“We thank our customers for their patience and our people for their professionalism,” Delta told the outlet.
Calculating weight and balance on an aircraft is a critical part of the pre-departure preparations and ensures the fully loaded aircraft is not too heavy to fly, is loaded properly and the pilots have the right settings for a safe takeoff.
Major airlines use sophisticated computer programs at their headquarters to calculate these numbers.
“Compliance with the weight and balance limits of any aircraft is critical to flight safety,” according to the FAA’s Pilot’s Handbook of Aeronautical Knowledge.
For Delta, the weight and balance instructions for baggage crews are planned at the Operations and Customer Center in the Atlanta headquarters using a system called ALIS, or Automated Load Instruction System.
The Delta slowdowns come at the outset of what is projected to be a busy holiday travel period. Over four million travelers are expected at Delta’s largest hub in Atlanta, already the busiest airport in the world, between November 19 and December 1, according to a news release from the airport.