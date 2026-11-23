A massive explosion struck a Russian warship docked at the eastern Libyan port of Benghazi on Sunday, November 22, 2026. Officials from Libya’s eastern-based administration said a suspected drone attack caused the blast.
Satellite images later confirmed that the Russian navy corvette, named the “Merkury,” capsized and sank at the naval base.
Details of the attack and rescue
According to military sources, air defenses intercepted several approaching drones but two struck the “Merkury” while it was refueling on its way back to Russia.
Local civil defense teams rushed to the base to put out the resulting fire. Libyan naval forces rescued the crew and medical officials confirmed that while several sailors suffered minor injuries, no deaths were reported.
Later that evening, local reports also indicated that a separate sea drone struck a Russian-linked cargo vessel near the coast.
Officials’ reaction and rising tensions
No group has officially claimed responsibility for the strike, though Libyan military sources pointed to suspected Ukrainian naval drones.
Benghazi is controlled by forces aligned with Russia, located more than 2,000 kilometers away from Moscow.
In an official statement, Libya’s eastern government condemned the incident and stressed that the country is not a party to the war between Russia and Ukraine. Authorities confirmed they were working closely with Russian officials to investigate the blast.