UK Prime Minister Burnham has secured a major post-Brexit reset agreement with European Union leaders during a landmark summit in Brussels on November 20, 2026.
Speaking alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, Burnham hailed the agreement as a “win-win” that draws a line under a decade of division.
Cheaper groceries and easier trade
A centerpiece of the deal removes costly border checks and red tape on food, farming and plant products moving between Britain and the EU.
By scrapping expensive Export Health Certificates, fresh produce will reach supermarket shelves faster, helping to keep weekly grocery bills down.
British staples previously blocked after Brexit – including fresh sausages, burgers and Scottish seed potatoes – can now be sold in Europe again.
Additionally, linking the UK and EU carbon markets will shield £6.5 billion of British steel and aluminum exports from new European carbon taxes.
New opportuniti es for young people
The agreement also introduces a capped, visa-based Youth Experience Scheme. This program allows young people aged 18 to 31 from both the UK and the EU to live, work, study, and travel in each other’s countries for up to three years without needing a prior job offer.
However, negotiators left the sensitive issue of university tuition fees unresolved for future talks.
Border security and political reaction
Both sides also pledged closer cooperation through a new Channel Action Plan to dismantle people-smuggling gangs.
While business groups welcomed the projected 0.5% boost to the UK economy, opposition leaders criticized the deal as a step backward from Brexit.