President Donald Trump hosted a private dinner on Sunday night at his Virginia golf club to reward the largest investors in his struggling $TRUMP meme coin.
The event marked the third exclusive gathering for token holders since the cryptocurrency launched in January 2025.
Empty seats reflect fading hype
Unlike the first sold-out dinner in May 2025, Sunday’s event struggled to fill the room. Organizers opened 185 seats for top token holders, yet only 130 digital wallets registered by the deadline.
Attendees described the atmosphere inside as quiet and subdued as guests waited in the rain to enter the venue.
A steep drop in token value
The low turnout mirrors the sharp collapse of the $TRUMP coin itself. Shortly after its launch, the token soared to a peak price of around $74.
Today, it trades for less than $1 – a massive 98% drop. Because the price fell so dramatically, the minimum investment needed to attend dropped from $55,000 last year to roughly $518.
Gold watches and political pushback
Despite the coin’s slump, Trump defended his crypto push during the gala, telling guests he is supporting digital assets to keep the United States ahead of China.
The top four investors were gifted 18-karat gold Trump watches. Meanwhile, critics and Democratic lawmakers continue to raise conflict-of-interest concerns, noting that while everyday buyers lost billions, Trump-linked ventures earned hundreds of millions from token sales.