Stranger Things' cast has reunited after the conclusion of the fan-beloved Netflix series.
Over the weekend, the cast, including series creators Matt and Ross Duffer, executive producer Shawn Levy, and actors Noah Schnapp, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, and Jamie Campbell Bower, reunited at the event in Los Angeles.
During the panel discussion, it was highlighted and focused on the show’s final season and the fans’ theories that raised after the release of the fifth season in December last year.
Breaking the silence over the craziest speculation, Jamie Campbell Bower labelled the infamous theory "Conformity Gate" as "craziest".
What is Conformity Gate theory?
For the unversed, Conformity Gate is the exaggerated theory of fans, predicting that Netflix is keeping a secret and the conclusion shown in the Finale episode was actually the illusion created by Vecna, the villain portrayed by Campbell.
"That was crazy, that was F****** crazy,” he laughed off before adding, “The fans held onto that; they were like, He’s saying something about time, and he’s stopping on nine! And I was like, No, no, no, no, we’ve just come up with this idea in the back of a car to the airport!"
Noah Schnapp also reacted to the theories about the finale conclusion of season 5, while confirming that the production never filmed an additional episode.
Calista Craig special move at the University of Alabama
This update came after Calista Craig, who portrayed Mary in the last season of Stranger Things, appeared at the University of Alabama's football game against Chattanooga on Saturday.
The university won 47-0, with Craig joining the school’s dance team for its traditional third-quarter performance of Seven Nation Army.
About Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure
For the upcoming prequel series, Netflix is set to release Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure in 2028.
The upcoming live-action prequel series is set in Marion, Nevada, in 1955, decades before the main Stranger Things series and years before the stage play Stranger Things: The First Shadow.
Despite the confirmation, it has been kept under wraps how many actors from the series will reprise their roles in the new prequel.