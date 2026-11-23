There are delays of about 90 minutes on the M25, due to one of the tunnels at the Dartford Crossing being closed after a defect was found during overnight works.
National Highways said it was found during overnight works, meaning it could not reopen at 05:00 GMT as was scheduled.
It said that the east bore of the tunnel will remain closed "until repairs have been carried out", with specialist repair crews attending on Monday morning.
There are approximately eight miles on congestion on the approach, with traffic going back to junction four for Orpington on the anticlockwise carriageway,
There are also hour-long delays on the A2 London bound at the Darenth Interchange due to the congestion on the M25, with Inrix saying that it stretches back to the M2 at Gravesend.
A height restriction at the west bore of the tunnel means that any vehicles taller than 4.8m (15ft 9in) need to travel via an alternative route, or wait for the tunnel to reopen.
There are also delays on the anticlockwise stretch of the M25 in Surrey, between Junction 13, for Staines, and 12, for Chertsey, after a lorry fire.
National Highways said that three of the five lanes in the area had been closed, with delays back to junction 14 for Heathrow remaining.