Usher and Chris Brown's r second R&B Tour stop in New Orleans sparked controversy.
The two popular rap stars began the show in New Orleans which later turned into a chaotic gig, as one of the performers fell off the stage during mid of the performance.
On Sunday, November 23rd, the viral video shows the dancer twirling batons on fire as they step towards the back of the stage, before tripping on the stairs and dramatically falling off.
They appeared to be OK as they stepped back onto the stage almost immediately.
Later in the footage, another person is seen lying on a gurney and receiving medical attention, though it is unclear if that is the dancer.
The show continued after the onstage mishap, and neither the 37-year-old rapper nor Usher, 48, has commented on the incident.
Instead Usher shared the glimpses of their Nola show, which was later filled with intense backlash.
Internet reacts to Usher and Chris Brown's silence over performer's fall
In the wake of their silence, the internet sparked backlash as several bashed, with one commenting, "Played in our face real bad! Then having the nerve to post it like it was a success! Could’ve tapped Juvenile, Freedia, any damn body but that limited soldier."
"I feel like this is one tour where you can go to all of the shows and get something different every time," another wrote.
While a third said, "He's not a performer at all."
This update came after the singers cancelled two of their tour stops amid rumours they’ve been in an intense ongoing feud earlier this month.
The abrupt cancellations occurred after their November 5th show at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta started more than two hours late.