A Democratic New York City assemblyman addressed bizarre "lizard people" conspiracy theories after a viral video appeared to show his eyes rolling backward while standing behind Mayor Zohran Mamdani during a press conference.
Jordan J.G. Wright was spotted during a press conference behind Mamdani on Friday, when the city announced plans to eventually shut down Rikers Island.
As Mamdani spoke, Wright appeared to flash a slight grin before blinking and rolling his eyes in a circular motion toward the back of his head, prompting a wave of bizarre speculation online.
"I have no idea what was going on in that video. I’m really not sure," Wright told the New York Post in a statement.
He added that his work as an assemblyman speaks to his human character, pointing to a project he championed in Harlem that serves as the city's first community-based center dedicated to climate action. The five-story hub provides residents with environmental education and advocacy.
"Obviously I’m a human being, and my humanity can be seen through my legislation like the $4 million for the WE ACT environmental justice center in Harlem," he said. "I can’t speak to any reptiles or aliens."
The video sent social media users into a frenzy over the weekend, reigniting a decades-old conspiracy theory that extraterrestrial reptilians secretly control the Earth by disguising themselves as world leaders and celebrities to manipulate society.
"This is how lizards blink… I am pretty sure there is full-blown ‘Men in Black’ aliens walking among us disguised as human beings, and they are hiding in plain sight," one social media user said, according to the Post.
Another X user suggested the clip showed that aliens were becoming increasingly brazen about revealing themselves to the public.
"The ‘reptile’ is standing right behind Mamdani, as he announces a full scale-release of dangerous prisoners from NYC jails," the X user said.
"The aliens are not even bothering to hide themselves anymore. They intend to create so much chaos on Earth, that we will be unable to defend ourselves," the user added.
The discussion also spilled onto Reddit, where some users questioned whether Wright was human.