It will all be doomed!
On Monday, November 23rd, Marvel Studios has finally released the latest trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, featuring a star-studded cast.
The footage runs to more than three minutes, making the clip a sizable look compared to the glimpses teased so far.
Chris Evans returns as Steve Rogers
"We made a choice that we knew was right," Steve Rogers, played by Chris Evans, says to Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), discussing what they have told their new son.
The trailer focuses heavily on Steve, Peggy and their son, who we now see as a child for the first time, rather than just as a newborn baby.
After a montage of clips showing Rogers bonding with his boy, who should turn up, but... The Fantastic Four.
"Are you Steve Rogers?" asks Reed Richards. Yes, yes, he is.
And it's here that Steve's son finally discovers his dad is a superhero, and Steve handily recounts how the Avengers saved the universe back in Endgame, via a bit of time-travel shenanigans.
As fans had expected, the trailer confirms that Doctor Doom is now on the warpath as a result of those shenanigans, and it's not just the Rogers family who are at risk.
Well, the secret will be lifted on December 18th, 2026, as it will premiere in the theatres.
Star-studded cast of Avengers: Doomsday
Apart from Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, late Patrick Stewart, Vanessa Kirby, Florence Pugh, Lewis Pullman, Ian McKellen, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, Alan Cumming, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell and others will seen in the mega multiverse.