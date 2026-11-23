New study has found that rapid breathing triggers psychedelic-like shifts in consciousness.
According to PayPost, a new exploratory study published in npj Mental Health Research revealed that mental health professionals who participated in a structured session of rapid, continuous breathing reported psychedelic-like shifts in consciousness and rated the practice’s clinical potential well above its risks.
While the clinicians saw promise for conditions such as depression and anxiety, they advised caution for severe psychiatric disorders and emphasized that firsthand enthusiasm does not establish whether the technique works as a medical treatment.
High ventilation breathwork refers to practices that involve prolonged, deliberate hyperventilation, typically performed for 30 minutes to several hours while lying down in a group setting with trained facilitators and emotionally evocative music.
Unlike slow-paced breathing exercises aimed at simple relaxation, sustained fast and deep breathing lowers carbon dioxide levels in the blood and shifts blood acidity, triggering physical sensations such as tingling or muscle tightness alongside changes in brain blood flow and nervous system activity.
Scientific interest in these breathing practices has grown alongside psychedelic-assisted therapy, as substances like LSD and psilocybin can evoke intense shifts in perception and emotion but face strict legal regulations, high costs, and medical safety constraints.
In a 2023 review, researchers outlined how rapid breathing modulates brain chemistry and bodily awareness, proposing that it could eventually serve as a non-drug tool in psychiatric care.
Building on that idea, a 2025 study led by Martha Nari Havenith, who is also a co-author of the new paper, found that drops in exhaled carbon dioxide during circular breathing were linked to the onset of psychedelic-like altered states of consciousness, and deeper altered states predicted later gains in well-being and lower depressive symptoms.