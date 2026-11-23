Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's luxury Los Angeles estate has caught flames.
On Monday, November 23rd, Page Six reported that the massive fire broke out at the couple's $42million Calabasas compound.
In the new viral audio, the firefighter heard saying that, "We do have a shed on fire with no spread to the brush."
Around 10 minutes later, a 911 operator can be heard saying, "Quint 110. Respond to structure in Malibu. 67th District."
In California fire department lingo, "Quint 110" refers to a dual-purpose fire truck, which combines an engine and a ladder truck.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department later confirmed to us that the inferno had been extinguished.
Notably, the spokesperson went on to say Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel "arrived and extinguished the fire" and that "no other structures were damaged."
Footage and photos showed emergency responders on the scene, with lights flashing in the dark and plumes of smoke rising above the property.
Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith LA mansion catches fire in 2021?
Smith and Pinkett Smith’s sprawling mansion previously underwent renovations after another fire in 2021.
However, the Smith family was reportedly forced to evacuate during the devastating Palisades Fire in January 2025, they never publicly commented on the close call.
For the unversed, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith bought the land for their Calabasas compound in 2003.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith remain legally married without plans to divorce, and reports in mid-2026 indicate they have moved back in together after years of living apart.
They share two children, Jaden born, 1998 and Willow, arrived in 2000, alongside Will's son Trey from his first marriage to Sheree Zampino.