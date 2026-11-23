President Donald Trump said he spoke to Nvidia's board of directors and "convinced" them to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO.
In a brief interview with CNBC, Trump said that he gave the board "assurances" that Huang's extramarital affair did not present a national security issue for the US.
Huang resigned from Nvidia on 12 November following reports of a series of extramarital affairs, including one with a woman alleged to have ties to Chinese intelligence.
The US president, however, has repeatedly expressed support for the embattled CEO despite the vocal opposition of lawmakers - including some Republicans - to his being reinstated at the company.
"I spoke to them [the board], let me put it that way," Trump told CNBC. "And I convinced them."
Additionally, Trump praised the Nvidia board for acting "really responsibly" in reinstating Huang.
"They did ask for assurance on the national security threat," Trump said. "And we gave them assurances at least with everything we know. And we know a lot."
"People say, is it a threat to have him? No, it's a threat to lose him," the president added.
According to Trump, he spoke to Huang on Sunday night prior to the company's announcement about his reinstatement on Monday.
The president was also asked whether Nvidia stock losses after he resigned last week had influenced his decision to personally intervene.