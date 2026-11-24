Taylor Swift welcomed the last week of November with an unexpected attack from Vanity Fair!
In a viral report published on Monday, November 23, Swift was slammed as a real-life "Regina George", the iconic bully from Mean Girls played by Rachel McAdams.
Throughout the piece titled "The Mastermind", author May Jeong does not mention the pop star by her name.
Instead, she chooses to refer to Swift as "The Star", while also describing her life in detail, as the article kicked off with, "A child is born in 1989 and grows up on a Christmas tree farm south of Reading, Pennsylvania. She is destined for the stage."
According to the report, the author spoke to over 100 sources and described Swift as "a combination of victim and victimizer", claiming the "controlling and manipulative" Grammy winner "seems to present herself as persecuted even as she sits on a throne of gold and diamonds".
An individual who allegedly used to be close with Swift, dubbed "The Person Familiar" by the writer, claimed the pop star, "loves to smack people in the head," figuratively, as a "way of feeling like she can discipline people".
Without revealing names, the outlet also brought up how Swift did not invite once-close pal Blake Lively to her wedding to Travis Kelce after getting roped into the actress' legal drama with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.
"It's truly Regina George," one music industry executive dubbed "The Exec" claimed.
The shocking piece has also sparked interest in Swift's future relationship with Anna Wintour, the long-serving editor of Vogue, Vanity Fair's sister publication.
Jeong also highlighted multiple feuds Swift has allegedly had with other A-listers, from Katy Perry ["California Girl"] to Olivia Rodrigo ["The Protege"] and Charli XCX ["The Brat"].
Former classmates of Swift's were also featured in the article, with one dubbing her "one of the bullies" and "always part of the popular crowd".
Taylor Swift presents Brenda Lee with a diamond plaque
The article hit the internet, as Taylor was making headlines for surprising Brenda Lee with an RIAA Diamond plaque as Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree becomes the second-ever Diamond Christmas song.
The 1958 recording becomes the second holiday classic to earn Diamond certification, following Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You.