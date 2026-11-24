Gisèle Pelicot left "humiliated" after nude photographs of her had been used, without her consent, to promote a psychoanalyst's book that suggests she was complicit in her abuse.
The 73-year-old made headlines for fighting against sexual violence in 2024, which saw her former husband convicted of drugging and raping her, as well as recruiting 49 other men to rape her while unconscious.
Gisèle Pelicot speaks out after shocking promotion tactic
"I am deeply shocked that images from the most intimate part of my private life are being displayed and exploited for commercial purposes," Pelicot told broadcaster BFM TV. "I refuse to let my privacy become an advertising tool."
She vowed to take legal action against Tinbad publishing house and the author, Sabine Prokhoris, who has described her book as "a critical examination of the notion of psychological control and domination".
One of the chapters concerns the Pelicot case, as Tinbad allegedly sent some media nude images and graphic videos of the French woman, which her husband had taken, to promote the book.
"Today I find myself once again humiliated, exposed and hurt," Pelicot told the broadcaster. "As if the ordeal of the trial had not been enough."
The publishing house apologises after controversy
Tinbad has issued an apology, describing the episode as an "unfortunate communication error".
The publisher maintained that it had not sent "any images of rape or any pornographic videos" to the media, while not denying that nude photographs had been distributed.
Meanwhile, Prokhoris said she placed "full responsibility" for the "inappropriate" promotional campaign on her publisher.