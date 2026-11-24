Miley Cyrus is receiving dad Billy Ray Cyrus’s blessings on her 34th birthday!
Just two days after Miley tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Maxx Marando in a dreamy yet private wedding affair at Frank Sinatra's former estate in Palm Springs, California, Billy poured his heart out in a gushing birthday tribute for the Flowers hitmaker.
Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, November 23, the Old Town Road singer shared a carousel of adorable family photos from Miley and Maxx’s wedding along with a heartfelt note that began with, “My little girl married the love of her life! I can’t describe how beautiful it felt to have all my family together in one room, united by love @miley words can’t begin to express how proud you make me every day… I’m the proudest dad alive!!”
Billy went on to express his utter joy on making the LA musician part of Cyrus family, noting, “@mmaxxm I’m so honored to welcome you to the family! The two of you kids are a match made in heaven”
“Happy, happy birthday Miley - I can’t wait to keep celebrating you both today and forever!” the Achy Breaky Heart singer wished.
Miley Cyrus - who got married to Maxx on Saturday, November 21, 2026 - five years after she begun dating him and almost a year after announcing engagement with him in December 2025.