In a surprising move, Nvidia rejoiced and welcomed Jensen Huang with open arms after his reinstatement as the CEO, days after the tech world was hit with his back-to-back scandals.
On Monday, November 23, Jensen was reinstated as the CEO of the chip company after the revelation of extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy, made headlines, which affected the stock market.
As the 63-year-old entered the company's Silicon office, crowds of employees rushed to greet him, clapping, hollering and chanting, "Jensen, Jensen, Jensen!"
Reacting to the warm welcome, Jensen told employees, "I'm going to be a better CEO the second time around."
Netizens react to Jensen Huang's return
The internet had mixed reaction to the welcome Jensen received after allegedly cheating on his wife, Lori Huang, of over four decades.
One user on X penned, "The first man ever to get a standing ovation for cheating."
"His hand over the heart while he listens to the cheers is genuinely cracking me up so bad," read another post.
A third user pointed out, "A woman would never be able to get away with something like this btw."
"Billionaires seem to operate without a moral compass. The reaction to Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as NVIDIA CEO demonstrates that infidelity is considered acceptable provided it generates substantial profits," said a fourth user.
Trump supports Jensen Huang's return as CEO
The reinstatement came as President Trump had reportedly interfered in Nvidia's Sunday board meeting to advocate for Jensen's return.
Nvidia said it reached its decision with "input from senior levels of the United States government".
Upon the CEO's reinstatement, Trump posted an AI image on social media recreating his own assassination attempt, with Huang at the centre instead.
In the shocking image, Jensen had blood on his face and his fist raised, with a bright red bra in his hand.
Notably, Nvidia shares surged after weeks of a downward spiral, jumping 32% and adding more than $1 trillion to the company's market value.