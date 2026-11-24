A Chinese official has been sentenced to death for leaking national secrets to a foreign spy.
According to Gold Wall Press, the convicted person with the surname Ma was approached and recruited by an unnamed foreign intelligence service while working abroad.
On Monday, November 23, it was reported that Ma had signed a cooperation agreement containing clauses on "confidentiality" and "loyalty" and received fixed monthly payments.
It was revealed that he provided 35 pieces of information that were classified as national secrets and received payments worth more than $150,000.
An intelligence operative identified as Kailin "frequently arranged to meet with Ma, hoping to engage with him more", citing an interest in learning Chinese, the statement said.
Ma was eventually introduced to a colleague by Kailin, who threatened to report his earlier involvement to Chinese authorities on his refusal to cooperate.
How did the Chinese official gather information?
After returning to China, Ma continued to gather intelligence for the foreign agency, which provided him with a laptop.
He used his position to collect material from classified documents during the day and transmitted it overseas at night via an espionage website.
The statement did not identify the countries involved or reveal when or where he was sentenced or whether he had already been executed.
Chinese residents urged to remain vigilant
"This shocking case serves as yet another wake-up call," the Gold Wall Press said, warning that foreign intelligence agencies were "cunning" and used emotional ties, financial interests and threats to recruit people in key positions.
The statement also urged officials to remain vigilant, strengthen their loyalty to the Communist Party, protect state secrets and guard against foreign recruitment.