Taylor Swift reportedly remains unbothered by scathing claims against her in a bombshell magazine article.
In a shocking turn of events on Monday, November 23, Vanity Fair publised a bombshell exposé, disecting the personal and professional life of the 14-time Grammy winner.
Journalist May Jeong in her investigative story about Taylor, titled The Mastermind, claimed that she interviewed at least hundred sources to examine the Midnight hitmaker's rise to superstardom, celebrity friendships, childhood and highly publicized feuds.
In the exposé, citing unnamed music industry source, May claimed that they compared Taylor to 2004's film Mean Girls' character Regina George, played by Rachel McAdams.
However, an insider close to the Lover songstress exlusively told Page Six that “Taylor has never pretended to be perfect, but she doesn’t believe a collection of old grievances and unflattering anecdotes defines who she is or what she’s accomplished."
They went on to share, "To her, it feels like the conclusion was already written and they just went looking for people willing to support it."
"At the end of the day, she’s proud of what she’s accomplished and isn’t going to lose sleep over any of this, especially given how the piece has been received by others in the media" added the source.