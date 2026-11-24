Plaud, an AI productivity platform, has been named as the winner of the Productivity Partner App award in Google Play's Best of 2026 Awards.
The award highlighted the tool's ability to transform recorded conversations into searchable information, organised summaries, and practical work documents.
According to the company, its platform supports transcription in over 112 languages.
Pivotal features of Plaud
Additional features include audio file imports, speaker identification, and customisable vocabulary designed to accommodate different industries.
Users can also create personalised summaries through more than 10,000 available templates.
Another feature, "Ask Plaud", allows users to search existing conversation records and ask questions about previously captured information.
Plaud reacts to the major milestone
Megumi Yoshinaga, Head of Growth for Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa at Plaud, said that the recognition reflects the platform's role in connecting recorded discussions with practical workplace outcomes.
"This award recognizes the value of Plaud Intelligence in bridging conversations with execution to boost work productivity. We will strive to help more users turn great ideas into action." Yoshinaga said.
According to Plaud, the company has accumulated more than 3 million users across 170 countries.