The Hippo Cove at the Cincinnati Zoo is once again welcoming visitors with fresh safety measures following the death of beloved hippo Fiona, whose premature birth and fight for survival captured hearts.
What happened to Fiona?
Last week, caretakers at the zoo said their final farewell to the world-famous Nile hippopotamus, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 9, after accidentally swallowing a visitor's knitted hat.
Around 11 days before her death, a visitor accidentally tossed a hat into the air near the hippo habitat.
The hat struck an overhead ceiling fan and bounced through a small gap into Fiona's enclosure, where she ate it.
While she initially showed no symptoms, she soon lost her appetite and fell critically ill.
Cincinnati Zoo takes precautionary measures
Hippo Cove had closed after Fiona's death; however, the habitat reopened Monday with modifications to "guard against something like this ever happening again," Cincinnati Zoo Director Dave Jenike said in a news release.
"We added a layer of netting above the viewing windows and, out of an abundance of caution, removed all ceiling fans in the area," Jenike said.
The Cincinnati Zoo said it relies on visitors to secure their belongings and to inform zoo staff if they see something that should not be in an animal habitat.
Visitors can now see other hippos, including Fiona's 4-year-old brother, Fritz, in Hippo Cove.