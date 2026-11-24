The US Army said it will move forward with the controlled detonation of degraded explosive material at an Iowa ammunition plant Wednesday morning, after a federal appeals court lifted a pause that environmental groups had sought over fears of lead contamination.
“Every expert agency agrees, and both Iowa’s current and incoming Governors say the call belongs to the experts,” acting Army Secretary Adam Telle wrote on X. “We are proceeding with the controlled removal in full coordination with all state, local and federal authorities, because the safety of Iowa’s citizens comes first.”
The announcement came hours after President Donald Trump ordered the military to wait until the court and Iowa’s incoming governor agreed to the operation.
The planned explosion is meant to deal with about five tons of lead azide, a material used to detonate munitions, that is in a particularly unstable state after being stored long-term at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. US Army officials have said they are unable to move the material due to its volatile condition.
The plan, which has faced several delays, was met with criticism by the community, some elected officials and environmental groups as it has the potential to risk lead exposure across the plains of Iowa, and especially in the southeastern portion of the state near the plant’s home in Middletown.