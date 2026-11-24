Miley Cyrus has marked her 34th birthday just three days after her marriage to Maxx Morando.
The Something Beautiful crooner took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, November 24th, to share with fans how her special day felt as she began a new chapter of her life.
First birthday after marriage
"Waking up on my 34th birthday feeling so grateful. Thank you for all the wishes & to everyone who made this weekend a memory we’ll cherish for a lifetime and beyond," Miley penned in the caption.
The Flowers hitmaker began her carousel with a photo of the accessories she wore at her wedding.
She also surprised fans with an additional glimpse of her intimate marriage ceremony with Maxx Morando on Saturday, November 21st, 2026.
The critically acclaimed musician shared a black-and-white image from her rehearsal dinner as her mom, Tish Cyrus, sister, Noah Cyrus, could be seen dancing before her marriage with Maxx Morando.
Miley walked down the aisle for the second time in Palm Springs, California, in front of her close family and friends.
Wiping her tears, the singer witnessed her husband Maxx Morando reading the wedding vows.
Miley Cyrus's relationship history
For the unversed, before in a serious relationship with Maxx Morando, the Grammy winning musician was previously married to Liam Hemsworth, with whom she parted ways in August 2019 and finalized his separation in 2020.
Miley Cyrus also received a heartfelt birthday note from her mom, Tish, who wrote on her Instagram, "I always forget how many memories we make in just one year. So many amazing moments being your Mom, but nothing will ever compare to walking you down the aisle on your wedding day. I love you so very much, and Maxxy too. Happy 34th Birthday, Little @miley."