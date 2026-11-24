Blake Lively lands in trouble as shocking details emerge after Vanity Fair’s scathing article on her former pal Taylor Swift.
The Gossip Girl alum is said to be under suspicion since the release of the bombshell news article titled, The Mastermind, on Taylor’s personal and professional life.
In the new exposé, journalist May Jeong has claimed that she took interview from at least a hundred industry sources and one of them compared Taylor to Mean Girls’ Regina George – a fictional high school bully portrayed by Rachel McAdams in the 2004.
Now, given the timings of the article – which came amid Blake and Taylor’s estrangement and former’s close ties with Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, insiders are claiming that all eyes are on the It Ends with Us actress.
"People immediately started asking about Blake. They were joined at the hip. Blake was part of Taylor’s inner circle, traveled with her and celebrated life’s biggest moments alongside her," an insider told Naughty But Nice.
They continued, "Now they don’t even speak. When a friendship falls apart that spectacularly, people naturally wonder if there’s unfinished business."
The source further nothed that "Blake and Anna are very close personal friends. Just look at the Met Gala."
"Blake turned up just hours after settling her legal battle with Justin Baldoni, making a very public return to fashion’s biggest night," they added.
Furthermore, the source revealed, "Anna has been working hard to help Blake reclaim her place in Hollywood. But the question people are asking is: What is Blake giving Anna in return?"