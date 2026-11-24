Spotify says an outage on Tuesday that lasted around 40 minutes has been resolved, meaning you should be able to regain access to your account and listen to whatever you wish. Spotify's status account on social media network X said, "Everything’s looking much better now. Thanks for your patience."
The post was shared at 7:08 a.m. ET, telling users who are continuing to experience issues to report them through its support tools. Spotify has yet to explain what caused the problems, although it may not share much more information given that the outage lasted under an hour.
Spotify is down for tens of thousands of users on Tuesday morning following an unexplained outage. PCMag has been unable to reliably access the streaming service, while reports on social media suggest other users have been kicked out of their accounts and are unable to sign back in.
Outage tracker Downdetector says reports began at 6:29 a.m. ET, with a spike in problems for users continuing for at least 20 minutes at the time of publication. Spotify acknowledged the issues at 6:56 a.m. ET, saying it's aware of problems and is "checking them out."
Many on social media report being removed from the service entirely, though that isn't always the case during such outages.