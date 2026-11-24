AnnaLynne McCord is recalling her tough financial journey!
The Days of Our Lives actress recently sat for an in-depth interview with Hollywood Hills Magazine, where she revealed how her daytime award-winning series has helped her cope with the tough days of her life.
AnnaLynne additionally shared that despite the bad days, The Days of Our Lives happened, which later proved to be the "biggest blessing of her life."
Inside AnnaLynne McCord's financial crisis
The 39-year-old American actress and model confessed that the long-running soap opera was not just an opportunity, but it also "saved" her at her lowest.
"I was told that I could not pay my credit cards. You work in this industry, and it’s sobering because you can be at the highest highs, and then things shift," AnnaLynne added.
She continued explaining that she got the opportunity after receiving a "very unsettling phone call" the same day she was offered a role on the series.
"I remember being at this place in the morning, and just getting the phone call, I thought it was crazy. I’ve spent so much time working in charity and doing all these things, and now I’m in this moment, facing this real human experience of ‘Am I going to be okay?" the American actress noted.
About Days of Our Lives
For the unversed, AnnaLynne McCord has portrayed the character of Cat Greene on The Days of Our Lives, which premiered on NBC and later moved to stream exclusively on Peacock starting September 12th, 2022.