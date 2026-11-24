U2 is returning to the stage once again!
The Irish rock band has confirmed two stops on their upcoming CARNAVAL DE LUZ PRESENTS: THE GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH WORLD TOUR 2027, on Tuesday, November 24th, 2026.
In a major turning point in music, the 15-stadium tour, with stops in the U.S. and Canada and featuring support acts Stephen Wilson Jr. and the War on Drugs, is currently set to continue through October 18th, 2027.
Among the cities on the tour, in addition to Miami, are Atlanta, East Rutherford, Toronto, and two shows in Los Angeles.
The tour itself kicks off on February 23rd in Mexico City and continues through July, where the European portion concludes on July 9th at Milan’s Stadio San Siro, just weeks before the North American dates kick off in Miami on August 13th.
Taking to their Instagram account, U2 revealed, "Artist Presale sign-ups are now open through to November 29th at 9 pm ET / 6 am PT, with Artist presale beginning December 3rd at 10 am local time."
They continued, "Subscribe to U2.com now for first access to tickets with our exclusive subscriber presale — starting November 30th for “Feedback Group" and December 1 for "The Hype Group” at 10 am local time."
Through their new world tour, U2 will be supporting their 16th studio album, Carnaval De Luz, which was released on November 13th, 2026.
Prior to the North American tour leg, U2, as previously announced, will tour Latin America, the UK and Europe, with dates in, among other cities, Mexico City, Paris, London, Milan, and many others.
How U2 Formed?
U2 formed after the14-year-old drummer Larry Mullen Jr. posted a note at Mount Temple Comprehensive School looking for musicians.
Later the teens met on September 25th, 1976, in Mullen's kitchen in Artane, Dublin, including Paul Hewson (Bono), David Evans (The Edge), and Adam Clayton.
The group first called themselves Feedback and later The Hype before adopting U2.
Now the band is consisted of four members, including Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr., they recently celebrated band’s 50th anniversary with a special performance at Mount Temple Comprehensive School.