Microsoft has declared a "Code Red" drive to overhaul how it prevents and responds to major service failures after a 24-hour outage exposed shortcomings in its engineering systems and crisis response.
The November 12-13 outage hit governments from Australia and Japan to the United States, delayed trading firms and disrupted airline communications, fueling broader concerns, about the vulnerability of critical digital infrastructure. Microsoft said the incident was not related to cyber activity or AI agents.
Microsoft blamed the outage on an undetected Windows scalability defect introduced in July. CEO Satya Nadella publicly apologized for the disruption.
The Code Red signified the most severe and urgent alert to address weaknesses in Microsoft's engineering and operational practices after the outage disrupted Exchange Online, its cloud-based email service, as well as Outlook, Teams, its Copilot AI assistant and other Microsoft 365 products.
It was the most customer-impacting incident in the history of Exchange Online, M365 Core President Jason Henderson said in a memo to staff on Friday.
Never before had so many customers been without email for so long, he said. "Code Red means that this is the highest priority work for our team," Henderson added.
Amanda Silver, Microsoft's corporate vice president overseeing M365 Core and Work IQ, the company's workplace intelligence platform for AI agents, said in a separate memo on Monday that engineers had to work through a "fog of war" as the outage unfolded.