True crime, mystery and psychological drama and much more in the new mini-series, The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey.
On Tuesday, November 24th, Netflix officially unveiled a first look at the upcoming program, starring Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen in the leading roles.
The chilling trailer shows a haunting unresolved mystery, as it traces the steps of the well-known-by-now investigation by the Boulder Police.
In the spine-chilling teaser, District Attorney Hunter, played by Shea Whigham, says, "The country is looking for an end to this story that makes sense to them."
Speaking about his forthcoming directorial, the showrunner, Richard LaGravenese, confessed that, "I was fascinated by the challenge of doing something that was a murder mystery without an ending, without being solved."
As the new trailer made it to the Gram, netizens began speculating whether the mini-series will actually focus on the real-life murder story of the 6-year-old Ramsey, or they will expose her murders or what.
Who was JonBenét Patricia Ramsey?
For the unversed, JonBenét Patricia Ramsey was a six-year-old child beauty pageant contestant murdered in her family‘s home in Boulder, Colorado, around December 25th to 26th, 1996.
How JonBenét Patricia Ramsey was killed?
She was reported missing on the morning of December 26th, 1996, after a ransom note demanding $118,000 was found in the house.
Her body was discovered hours later in the basement.
However, it has now been speculated whether the short show will document the mysterious death of the beauty pageant winner.
The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 10th; it consists of six episodes.