Steven Hack is no more!
On Tuesday, November 24th, the Fantastic Four star's devastating death was confirmed by his theatre company, InterAct.
In the statement, the agency announced that Steven died at the age of 68 at his home in Los Angeles.
The sombre tribute highlighted the deceased actor's intense contribution to bringing the craft through his artistic skills; the message reads, "a gifted and versatile performer, a superb graphic artist, and a cherished member of our artistic family."
"His creativity and talent helped shape Interact in its earliest years, and his artistry, humour, warmth, and generous spirit enriched everything he touched," the theatre company added.
They also revealed that "Steven took great pride in his early career as a Broadway dancer, which included performing in the original production of Cats and touring with A Chorus Line."
"As we remember Steven, we celebrate not only his many contributions to our company, but also the joy of knowing and working with him," the tribute added.
Steven Hack's credits
For the unversed, Steven Hack co-founded the Los Angeles-based InterAct Theatre Company in 1991.
He also featured in productions including Death of a Salesman, Our Town, The Laramie Project, and Broadway's Cats, as well as television shows like American Horror Story and Agent Carter.
The late American actor made his professional debut as a teenage dancer in the 1978 musical film Grease.
Cause of death
The InterAct Theatre Company also revealed that Steven Hack died after suffering sudden and unexpected cardiac arrest. ,