Vanity Fair's shocking piece on Taylor Swift titled "The Mastermind" has received intense scrutiny, and now one of the 100+ sources interviewed is calling out the author.
Swift's former music teacher has claimed that her quote from the article was taken out of context.
Sharon Luyben, who taught at Wyomissing Area Junior-Senior High School for 34 years, told TMZ that she spoke highly of the singer in the interview for the article.
"All I said were positive things," Luyben said, as she described her as a "fabulous student".
The teacher who taught the pop star in seventh and grades shared that she was a friend and neighbour of Swift's parents "who were very nice and active in our community".
Sharon Luyben's quote in the Vanity Fair article
Written by May Jeong, the article used only one quote from the teacher, which appeared to challenge the Blank Space singer's previous claim that she struggled to have friends at school.
Swift once recalled in an interview how former classmates would get up and move if she tried sitting at their table, but Luyben told Vanity Fair, "That wasn't true. We had assigned seating in junior high."
The shocking piece branded Taylor Swift as a bully and a "combination of victim and victimizer".
Easter Egg in the Vanity Fair article
Taking a page out of Swift's own book, the author capitalised random letters, which spelt out to be "Look What You Made Me Do" in reference to singer's 2017 track.