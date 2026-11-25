Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has passed away at the age of 79.
Pete Edochie's cause of death
Announcing the heartbreaking news, his son, Leo Pete Edochie, shared that the actor died on Wednesday, November 25, following a long battle with prostate cancer.
Known for his charismatic presence onscreen, Edochie was a household name across Africa, often playing powerful traditional rulers, wealthy businessmen and family patriarchs.
Pete Edochie's decades-long career
Edochie kicked off his career as a broadcaster in 1967 before turning to acting.
He rose to prominence in 1987 after starring in a television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's acclaimed novel Things Fall Apart.
Throughout his remarkable career, he appeared in numerous films, including Igodo, Rituals, Billionaire's Club and the 2018 romantic comedy Lionheart.
His contribution to the arts was recognised in 2003 when he received one of Nigeria's national honours, the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).
Pete Edochie's health scare
During a visit to Ghana in October, Edochie opened up about his deteriorating health, sharing that he was struggling to walk and experiencing swelling in parts of his body.
He is survived by his wife, Josephine, and their six children, including fellow Nollywood actors Yul and Linc Edochie.