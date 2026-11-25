China made space history on Wednesday by launching its Shenzhou-24 mission to the Tiangong space station.
The crew includes Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, a 40-year-old former Pakistan Air Force pilot, who is now the first Pakistani national to enter Earth’s orbit and the first foreign astronaut to visit China’s orbiting station.
The launch and crew
Long March-2F rocket lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 8:18 a.m. Beijing time. Ali is flying as payload specialist alongside Chinese mission commander Tang Hongbo and flight engineer Wu Yi.
About 10 minutes after liftoff, the spacecraft entered its planned orbit and officials decalred the launch a complete success.
Mission goals in orbit
Ali will spend five to 10 days aboard Tiangong before returning to Earth on the outgoing Shenzhou-23 spacecraft.
During his stay, he will set up and run experiments involving biotechnology, material science and photosynthetic microorganisms.
Before the flight, Ali trained for seven months in China, learning Mandarin and practicing emergency drills.
A historic partnership
This flight stems from a February 2025 space agreement between China and Pakistan’s space agency, SUPARCO.
Speaking before liftoff, Ali said he carried the hopes of 250 million Pakistanis on his shoulder. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari praised the mission as a proud scientific milestone for the nation.