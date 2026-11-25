Movement and exercise are some of the best ways to keep our bones healthy as we age, reducing the risk of conditions like osteoporosis and muscle loss, and helping to maintain balance and mobility.
However, a new study suggests that exercises like strength training, walking, and even jogging aren't as beneficial for building healthy bones as we think. It's not the exercise you do that matters, but how you do it.
Semmelweis University researchers found that intense physical activity with sudden bursts of movement, changes in direction, and sharp turns is best for stimulating new bone material.
Of all the activities assessed in the study (published in the journal Sports Medicine - Open), recreational football and handball stood out. These were linked to increases of up to 46% in blood markers linked to bone formation, suggesting they may be particularly beneficial.
Walking, aerobics, and strength training performed in the gym were less effective than these activities, producing smaller responses - and surprising researchers.
"The most surprising finding was that resistance training did not produce a significant effect on markers of bone metabolism, even though several professional guidelines recommend this type of exercise for maintaining bone health. Likewise, low- or moderate-intensity endurance exercise, such as walking or jogging, showed no meaningful long-term effect," explained Viktória Barna, PhD student at Semmelweis University and first author of the study.
This doesn't mean walking workouts, jogging, or strength training shouldn't be part of your routine. Picking up a pair of dumbbells is good for your bone, muscle, heart, and metabolic health.