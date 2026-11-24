With the rise in pickleball popularity, doctors have issued a severe warning about eye injuries, after a woman in her early 50s was hit in the eye during a game and developed glaucoma.
She sustained a direct hit to her left eye while playing without eyewear protection.
Eye injury leads to glaucoma diagnosis: A case study
The woman reported immediate blurry vision, severe pain and extreme light sensitivity. After emergency treatment, she was discharged from hospital, and her symptoms seemed to be resolving.
However, weeks later her vision became blurred and she suffered extreme pain in her left eye.
Three months later, she had developed structural optic nerve damage and impaired vision as a direct result of the injury, with doctors diagnosing the woman, who previously had no health concerns, with glaucoma.
The case study was documented in the medical journal BMJ Case Reports. Doctors said it was part of a pattern of eye injuries linked to soaring uptake of the sport worldwide.
"This case illustrates the potential for angle-recession glaucoma to develop as a complication of pickleball-related ocular trauma," wrote doctors from UMass Chan medical school, in Worcester, Massachusetts.
While only one case was discussed, blunt trauma to the eye has been a recognised risk factor for glaucoma, and other types of eye injuries linked with pickleball were increasingly being reported.
"Pickleball-related ocular injuries include reports of retinal tears requiring surgical repair, traumatic lens subluxation and a comprehensive series describing various patterns of ocular injury directly attributable to pickleball participation," they wrote.
Pickleball combines elements of badminton, tennis, table tennis and chess, and can be played indoors or outdoors.
The game is typically played as doubles and is especially popular among retirees.
In the journal, it was noted that the close "proximity of players to the net, the high velocity of a struck ball, the speed of play, and the demographic profile of participants" increases risks of eye injuries and serious problems.
Doctors also recommended players to wear eye protection while participating in pickleball.