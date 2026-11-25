Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced Wednesday that sweeping internet safety legislation, which could impose billions of dollars in fines on technology giants for failing to protect users from harmful online content, had been passed.
He described the legislation as "laws to protect kids and give you more choice online" in a post on US social media platform X.
Independent Senator for Western Australia Fatima Payman said that while she voted in favor of the bill, which aims to give users greater control over their algorithms and hold technology companies accountable for the content they show, some of its provisions are "incredibly" vague.
Payman warned that overly risk-averse companies could remove lawful posts, adding that the legislation also came with significant privacy costs, as broader age-verification requirements and expanded powers for the eSafety Commissioner could increase the amount of personal information Australians are required to provide.
Under the Digital Duty of Care Act, companies including Google, TikTok, and Meta could face penalties equivalent to 5% of their global revenue for breaching digital duty of care laws.
The penalties represent a substantial increase from the government's original proposal of a maximum fine of 109.2 million Australian dollars ($72.3 million) per breach.
US Ambassador to Australia David Brat criticized the legislation in a post on X on Tuesday, saying that "vaguely defined 'harms,' backed by penalties of up to 5% of global revenue, will push platforms to censor lawful speech."
"Australia's largest foreign investor, the U.S. is concerned with regulations that impose disproportionate compliance burdens on American companies relative to competitors," he said.
The bill will require technology companies to take preventive measures against cyberbullying, misogyny, and content promoting eating disorders among children.
Digital platforms would also be required to protect adult users from threats of violence, stalking, and the nonconsensual distribution of intimate images.
Australians aged 16 and older would be able to disable algorithm-driven feeds and view content exclusively from accounts they follow.
The legislation follows Australia's landmark ban on social media access for children under 16, expanding the country's regulatory oversight of global technology companies.