Tech billionaire Elon Musk once said that he would give every child in the United States two shares in his SpaceX rocket company, doubling an offer he made last month.
According to Reuters, the world's richest person, said on Wednesday, November 25, that every child in the US will receive two shares in SpaceX, the space and AI company he runs, pledging a gift worth some $18 billion.
Musk and rival AI company Anthropic have recently laid out sharply different blueprints for sharing some of the spoils of the AI boom, amid growing public and political scrutiny of the industry.
Children will receive one share from the company and one from him personally, Musk said in a brief post on X, without providing details.
In a separate post, Musk said the SpaceX shares will be transferred next month.
"The share directly from me will be transferred when my lockup expires in June next year," Musk added.
SpaceX said earlier on Wednesday it would contribute one newly issued share of its Class A common stock to every currently active Trump Account, adding that Musk will personally match the number of shares donated by the company.
A Trump Account is a program designed to give Americans under the age of 18 a stake in the stock market and help build wealth from an early age. The White House said, in October it had opened almost 70 million accounts. SpaceX shares closed at $127.44 on Wednesday, valuing the pledge at nearly $18 billion.