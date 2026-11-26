Residents along the Southern California coast are bracing for extremely high surf and potential flooding as Thanksgiving approaches.
According to KTLA, officials with the National Weather Service say that “extremely high, record tides and a large west swell” will bring a threat of “moderate to major coastal flooding and high surf” to the region on Wednesday and Thursday.
Both the tides and surf are forecast to peak on those days, meaning November 25 and 26 are when “damage to coastal structures, roads and piers” could occur.
The National Weather Service has classified the forecasted surf and tides for Ventura and Los Angeles counties on Wednesday and Thursday as “major,” meaning that “significant flooding is likely over low-lying coastal areas [and] damage to coastal rods and structures is possible.”
For Ventura County, the highest surf is expected to be between eight and 15 feet, with the peak tides between 8.2 and 8.4 feet, as per NWS.
As for Los Angeles County, the highest surf is expected to be between six and 11 feet, with similar peak tides.
Further north, along the Central Coast, the highest surf is expected to be between 15 and 22 feet on Wednesday, lowering slightly to 12 to 20 on Thanksgiving.
The highest tides are set to take place in the morning hours, peaking before 10 am every day this week.
Some coastal spots are already feeling the effects of the king tides, which are being compounded by rising sea levels and this season’s incredibly strong El Niño. The current conditions are also being impacted by a full moon.