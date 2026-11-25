President Donald Trump is preparing to impose a new round of tariffs on China and dozens of other countries.
According to CNN, Trump is seeking to revive his trade agenda after the Supreme Court struck down the sweeping global tariffs he introduced earlier this year.
China and Vietnam are set to face a 20% tariff, the highest proposed rate among the 14 trading partners targeted by the investigation.
Rates could go even higher if countries do not adhere to pre-existing trade agreements. For China, it could rise to 40%, and for Vietnam, 35%.
Meanwhile, the European Union’s proposed starting rate would be 15%, but it could go up to 20%.
The official said that earliest the administration expects the tariffs to take effect is January.
Before imposing the tariffs, the administration must complete a public notice-and-comment process and hold hearings, the official said.
The proposal calls for broad exclusions for energy, food that can’t easily be grown in the US, certain semiconductor chips and pharmaceuticals.
Additionally, they would not stack with existing duties on products such as automobiles, steel and aluminum.
These latest tariffs stem from a monthslong investigation undertaken by the Office of the US Trade Representative into whether foreign governments are incentivizing excess manufacturing through measures like subsidies, and favorable loan terms.
The administration argues this allows foreign companies to produce more than they otherwise would and then sell at artificially low prices, undercutting their American competitors.
The White House official said he believes retaliation will be limited and noted that trading partners received advanced notice of the proposed actions.