Poundland has called in administrators, putting 12,000 jobs at risk in the run-up to Christmas after its owners rejected at least two last-ditch bids for the budget retailer.
According to The Guardian, administrators at AlixPartners have been appointed to the retailer, which has 600 stores in the UK and Ireland, by Poundland’s directors.
The chain is now expected to be broken up with significant job losses and store closures.
AlixPartners said a sales process “did not identify a viable solvent solution for the business as a whole.”
Poundland would continue to trade with all stores and distribution centres remaining open while administrators pursued “all options including sales of the business and its assets, either in whole or part, from administration”, AlixPartners said.
The retailer’s US owner, Gordon Brothers, which bought Poundland for a nominal £1 from the European retail group Pepco last year, has been under pressure to accept an offer that would save jobs and protect thousands of the retailer’s suppliers.
The US finance firm said on Wednesday afternoon, November 25, it had “explored every avenue to secure a sale of the whole company” but that Poundland was “still vulnerable to inflationary pressures or any downturn in sales and margin”.
It said, “Poundland has faced several years of instability. In July 2025, Gordon Brothers supported the company’s restructuring plan, stepping in when no one else was willing to finance the business.”
High inflation and heavy competition from budget stores, online specialists and supermarkets have left the 36-year-old retail chain, the UK’s first and biggest nationwide single-price retailer, struggling.
Poundland’s board filed a notice of intention to appoint administrations last month, which was later extended, protecting the retailer from the demands of creditors until 26 November while a solution to its problems was sought.