Chinese authorities have placed Chen Jining, the powerful Communist Party chief of Shanghai, under investigation for corruption. The sudden move shocks political observers as Chen was widely viewed as a top contender for future political leadership.
A dramatic fall from grace
State media announced late Tuesday that the 62-year-old official is suspected of “severe violations of discipline and laws,” Beijing’s standard phrase for corruption.
Leading Shanghai has historically served as a stepping stone to China’s highest offices, a path previously taken by Premier Li Qiang and President Xi Jinping himself.
Chen, a British educated enviromental engineer and former university president, appeared in public as recently as last week.
Widening political crackdown
Chen’s downfall makes him the fourth sitting member of the elite 24-person Politburo to be investigated since 2025, an unprecedented pace of purges among China’s top brass. Recent high-profile casualties also include senior military generals Zhang Youxia and He Weidong.
Loyalty over everything
Following the announcement, Shanghai’s local leadership swiftly pledged total loyalty to Beijing and promised to support the crackdown. The investigation comes just weeks after a major Communist Party meeting where Xi vowed that the anti-graft drive would never stop.
Analysts note that even officials with strong technical credentials and close ties to Xi’s alma mater are no longer safe as the Chinese leader enforces strict discipline across the party.