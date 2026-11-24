Christie Miller wanted her last message on this Earth to be joyful.
The influencer who documented her battle with stage four breast cancer announced that she had died in a pre-recorded video shared to her Instagram Nov. 23. She was 60.
“If you are seeing this video it means that I am dead,” Miller said, going on to show a supercut of images of her and late husband Mark Miller, who died in 2025 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. “That’s right. I have crossed the veil. I am sitting with my sweetie.”
Although it was a heartbreaking parting from the content creator, she emphasized she was feeling “absolute bliss” and “no regret” in how she lived her life.
“If you are missing me, please be sad,” she continued. “It’s normal to be sad but also be happy that we got to spend time together whether it was in person friends or a chance meeting or we’ve known each other forever. What I know for sure is, life is great. Life is whatever we make it.”
Miller—who was diagnosed with cancer in 2022—highlighted that she felt total enlightenment at the end of her life, saying she was “living at the top” of David Hawkins’ Map of Consciousness.