Senator Leah Blyth has dealt the Coalition a major blow, defecting to One Nation in a move one of her now former colleagues says "smacks of self-interest."
According to ABC News, Senator Blyth, a member of Angus Taylor's shadow ministry and former president of the state Liberal Party, will become Pauline Hanson's first federal senator for South Australia.
She said while the Albanese government was damaging the country, she had lost confidence in the opposition's ability to address issues including immigration, government spending and energy policy.
Blyth said, "I can no longer in good conscience tell Australians that the Liberal Party can save this country. I believe One Nation is the only party that is going to make those tough decisions."
Nationals leader Matt Canavan said it was a disappointing decision from a member of the upper house, where voters often support the party rather than an individual on the docket.
"As a senator you're not really elected in your own name; you're elected as a party. That's where over 90 per cent of people vote for, they vote for the party," he said.
Senator Blyth had fallen out with SA Liberal president and conservative powerbroker Alex Antic, a rift that left her unlikely to secure a winnable position on the party's Senate ticket at the next federal election.
The Nationals leader accused One Nation of "picking off" people from other parties.
Senator Blyth entered the parliament in February last year, filling the vacancy left by Simon Birmingham.
Senator Blyth is one of three SA Liberal senators due to face re-election in 2028, alongside Andrew McLachlan and Kerryanne Liddle.
Based on current polling, the Liberals are unlikely to secure more than one Senate spot in SA, making it difficult for anyone below the top position on the ticket to hold their seat.