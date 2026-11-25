Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico was crowned Miss Universe 2026 on home soil, capping off another tumultuous 12 months for the scandal-plagued pageant.
With last year’s vote-rigging allegations casting a long shadow over the annual contest, the 27-year-old social worker triumphed over 115 other finalists — a number significantly depleted by late withdrawals due to visa issues and a fractious business dispute — at Tuesday’s grand finale in San Juan, the self-governing US territory’s capital city.
Barreto is the first married woman and first mother to win Miss Universe since organizers lifted its controversial ban on contestants who have ever wed, or given birth, three years ago.
Tuesday evening’s pageant opened with an elimination round, based on judges’ scores from various preliminary contests. Thirty remaining contestants then participated in an on-stage swimwear contest, with 12 advancing to an evening gown parade. The final five then faced judges’ questions on topics including the relevance of the Miss Universe pageant and what the world needs from its leaders.
Asked which human value we should “never lose” amid the growth of artificial intelligence, Barreto said, in Spanish, that the “best thing is to use it responsibly,” adding: “If artificial intelligence puts our values at risk, then they were never values. Values are found in the consistency between what we say and what we do, especially when upholding those things becomes difficult.”
While the glitzy finale proved hiccup-free, many of this year’s controversies unfolded in the weeks and months leading up to the event.